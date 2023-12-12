Investigators arrest suspect in deadly shooting on I-77 in Summit County

***Watch ODOT video from the night of the crash above.***

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron man accused of shooting and killing a driver on Interstate 77 over the summer was arrested on Monday.

On Aug. 3, a black Lincoln SUV was heading southbound on I-77 in the city of Green, near mile-marker 117, when the passenger in a pickup truck fired shots into the SUV, investigators said.

The SUV driver was shot multiple times before going over the median and crashing into a Mercedes in the northbound lanes.

The suspect vehicle got away.

Green city firefighters took both the SUV and Mercedes drivers to Summa Akron City Hospital, where the shooting victim was later pronounced dead.

Summit County Sheriff’s detectives identified the suspect as Sirvonte Suggs.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators executed a search warrant for Suggs at a home on Florida Avenue in Akron. A SWAT team found Suggs, 18, and took him into custody.

Investigators say they also found and seized drugs, electronics and ammunition during the search.

Suggs, charged with aggravated murder, was taken to the Summit County Jail. More charges are pending in the case.

Detectives believe there was an ongoing dispute between the suspect and the victim.

