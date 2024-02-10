Investigators arrive to probe plane crash that killed two on Interstate 75

The National Transportation Safety Board announced it opened an investigation into the crash of a Bombardier Challenger 600 on Friday afternoon on Interstate 75 in Naples.

The NTSB said preliminary information is that the pilot radioed that the airplane had a dual engine failure on approach into the Naples airport. The flight originated at Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, Ohio.

Collier County Sheriff's Office reported that two people died during the crash and subsequent fire about 3:12 p.m. Friday, closing portions of the highway.

The plane had five people aboard, and one person on the ground was injured.

An NTSB investigator arrived at the accident site Friday afternoon.

Several more NTSB investigators will arrive on Saturday to document the scene and examine the aircraft, an NTSB spokesman aid. Workers will then move the aircraft to a secure facility for additional evaluation.

Southbound lanes of I-75 were closed at mile marker 105 Friday afternoon due to a small aircraft crash.

NTSB said its investigations involve three primary areas:

∎the pilot,

∎the aircraft and

∎ the operating environment.

In doing so, investigators will gather the following information and records:

Flight track data

Recordings of any air traffic control communications

Aircraft maintenance records

Weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident

Pilot’s license, ratings and recent flight experience

72-hour background of the pilot to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safety operate the flight

Witness statements

Electronic devices that could contain information relevant to the investigation

Any available surveillance video, including from doorbell cameras

Witnesses to the accident or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

A preliminary report is expected within 30 days.

