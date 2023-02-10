Investigators ask Kansas Citians to help find 8-year-old boy who may be in the metro

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate an 8-year-old boy from Washington who may be in the Kansas City area.

Breadson John, otherwise known as Brxsan, is believed to have traveled to Kansas City in August 2022. It’s unclear whether he remains in the metro area, according to Bridget Patton, a spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The 8-year-old was reported missing after community members urged police to conduct a June 2022 welfare check of his Vancouver, Washington home.

Authorities believe he may also visit Hawaii, Arizona, Washington, or the Chuuk Islands in the Federated States of Micronesia, where he has ties, Patton said.

The young boy has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the local FBI office at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.