Investigators ask for public’s help in connection with Belleville homicide

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is asking the public for information about a “vehicle of interest” in connection with an investigation of a homicide Sunday in Belleville.

The slaying happened at a home in the 400th block of South 29th Street, where Paul Kirby, 38, of Belleville, was found shot to death. No arrests have been made.

Authorities released a photo this week of a silver, 2014-18 Jeep Cherokee that they described as a ``vehicle of interest.”

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the homicide can call investigators at 618-355-9724 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.