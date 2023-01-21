Passaic man arrested after pedestrian is killed in Carlstadt hit-and-run Friday night

A Passaic man was arrested Saturday and charged with leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Carlstadt Friday night that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old pedestrian from Secaucus, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

The crash occurred on Hoboken Road at 10:19 p.m.

Justinian Cuevasmetemi, 70, of 200 Pennington Avenue, Passaic, was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of the crash, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

The pedestrian, Deborah Peko-Lillis of Secaucus, was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries she sustained during the collision, Musella siad.

Cuevasmetemi was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, and third-degree endangering an injured victim. He was also served with multiple motor vehicle summonses. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

A 2017 Toyota RAV-4 operated by Cuevasmetemi struck Peko-Lillis as she crossed Hoboken Road, gravely injuring her, and subsequently fled the area prior to police arrival, according to the investigation conducted by the An investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Carlstadt Police Department.

