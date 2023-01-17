Investigators believe deadly shooting at busy Seminole County intersection was not random

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office does not believe a shooting at a busy intersection early Monday morning was random.

Deputies said six people were shot inside a transport van just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 46A and Rinehart Road.

According to deputies, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver of Tallahassee was killed in the gunfire.

The five other victims remain in stable condition

Although deputies do not believe this was a random shooting, they have not released a motive.

Deputies told Channel 9 that multiple search warrants have been executed in the area and investigators are following active leads.

On Monday afternoon, a vehicle that may be connected to the shooting was recovered and processed.

The sheriff’s office said there may be a connection between the Jackboy concert at The Barn in Sanford on Sunday night and the shooting.

Investigators are not releasing the names of the other five victims because of Marcy’s law.

They are also not releasing any 911 calls or body cam video because of the ongoing investigation.

