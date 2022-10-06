Investigators Believe They Have Enough Evidence to Charge Hunter Biden with Tax, Gun Crimes: Report

Federal investigators believe they have gathered enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s son Hunter “with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase,” according to a bombshell new report from the Washington Post.

Federal investigators associated with the FBI and IRS determined months ago that they had sufficient evidence to indict the younger Biden but it is now up to the U.S. attorney in Delaware, who was appointed by former president Trump, to determine whether to charge him, per the Post.

Chris Clark, a lawyer for Hunter Biden, responded to an inquiry from the Post with a written statement accusing investigators of misconduct.

“It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one” noted Clark. “Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony. We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors.”

Both Hunter Biden and his father have been the subject of much criticism from the president’s political rivals — especially former president Donald Trump — who have accused both Bidens of corruption and the younger one of being the beneficiary of politically-motivated double standards.

In the lead up to the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post reported that a laptop containing incriminating evidence had been left at a repair shop in Delaware. The report was panned as Russian disinformation by much of the press, but was later authenticated.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain spoke for the president in April, declaring that he “is confident that his son didn’t break the law.” In December 2020, when the federal investigation into Biden first became public, the then president-elect reacted to the news by declaring “I’m proud of my son.”

The potential gun charge can be traced back to 2018, when Biden was, as he later admitted, using crack cocaine but nevertheless claimed that he was not while filling out a federal form to purchase a handgun.

Hallie Biden, Hunter’s late older brother Beau’s widow, and later Hunter’s girlfriend, hid the weapon from the president’s son in October 2018 because she was “scared” he would “use it.” Hunter reacted to the incident by calling her a “f****** a******.”

The investigation into Biden’s alleged tax crimes pertains to potentially undeclared income, including from business activities overseas, which have been heavily scrutinized by critics of the president.

David C. Weiss, the U.S. District Attorney for Delaware, has the sole authority to decide whether the Department of Justice will charge Biden with any crimes.

