Investigators believe foul play involved in Arlington apartment death, police say

Megan Cardona
·1 min read

Arlington police are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in the death of a 34-year-old man who was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound Friday at his apartment in the 6400 block of Rivertrail Circle.

A family member of the man, identified as Alphonso Lewis, contacted police after they found him on the floor around 4:58 p.m. Authorities said the apartment had no signs of forced entry.

Police said Lewis may have been involved in high risk activity and suspect foul play in his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Van Treek at 817-459-5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS and may be eligible for a cash reward for information related to the case.

Two people were wounded Tuesday in Arlington during a shooting in a parking lot, Arlington police said.
Two people were wounded Tuesday in Arlington during a shooting in a parking lot, Arlington police said.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories