Investigators believe foul play involved in Arlington apartment death, police say

Arlington police are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in the death of a 34-year-old man who was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound Friday at his apartment in the 6400 block of Rivertrail Circle.

A family member of the man, identified as Alphonso Lewis, contacted police after they found him on the floor around 4:58 p.m. Authorities said the apartment had no signs of forced entry.

Police said Lewis may have been involved in high risk activity and suspect foul play in his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Van Treek at 817-459-5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS and may be eligible for a cash reward for information related to the case.