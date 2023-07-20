Investigators believe Gilgo Beach murder victim was killed at suspect's home

Investigators believe that Rex Heuermann, the suspect arrested and charged in the deaths of three women whose remains were found on a beach roadway in Long Island more than a decade ago, killed at least one of his victims at his home in Massapequa Park, law enforcement sources told CBS News, citing investigators working the case.

Heuermann shares the Long Island house with his wife and two adult children, who, authorities say, were away at the time of the alleged murders. The investigation is ongoing.

Two law enforcement sources additionally confirmed to CBS News that investigators are looking to determine whether Huermann is connected to other unsolved murder cases throughout the country. Investigators in Suffolk County are currently coordinating with others in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to see if the suspect is linked to any unsolved killings that happened within their jurisdiction.

Suffolk County officials have already executed several court-authorized search warrants elsewhere in the U.S., including in Las Vegas and South Carolina, where Heuermann may have had ties, sources said. An Chevrolet Avalanche truck, which is believed to be connected to the suspect and which may have been used in at least one of the murders, was recovered in South Carolina and transported to Suffolk County. Investigators in Long Island are expected to probe the truck for possible evidence related to the crimes.

The suspect's wife, Asa Ellerup, filed for divorce from her husband in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Wednesday, after two decades of marriage, according to Ellerup's attorney, Robert Macedonio. Police say Heuermann's wife and two children were "in the dark about his double life," CBS New York reported.

Police remove evidence from the home of suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann on July 18, 2023 in Massapequa Park, New York. / Credit: Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images

CBS News' Pat Milton and WCBS' Carolyn Gusoff contributed reporting. This is a breaking story and will be updated.

