Investigators believe missing North Augusta teen is in Aiken hospital, family says

May 12—After days of searching, the family of a North Augusta teen who was reported missing Sunday said police believe they have located him in Aiken.

Caden Hinson, 19, was reported missing in South Carolina and Georgia on Sunday, but was last seen in North Augusta on Friday afternoon, according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Hinson did not have clothes, a car, money or his phone when he disappeared, according to the report.

Christine Stanford, a close friend of Hinson's mother, said Aiken County believes they've found Caden at a hospital in Aiken.

"We don't have a confirmation yet, or even know why he would be there — but, the investigator is confident it's him and he's safe," Stanford said in a Facebook post Thursday morning. "Thank you to everyone that has been sharing this, helped us gather people to search, and prayed."

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirmed Hinson has been located and he was removed from the National Crime Information Center missing person list, according to Lt. Junior Johnson.

