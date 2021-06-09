Investigators believe Penn Hills teen's killing was retribution for theft

Jun. 8—Investigators believe a Penn Hills teen was killed last month as retribution for stealing drug proceeds two days earlier, according to charges filed.

Deontae Deshawn Nalls, 21, was charged Monday with homicide in connection with the death of 17-year-old Darin Hobdy on May 23 on Vantine Street in Wilkinsburg.

Two days before his death, Hobdy reportedly arrived at Nalls' Plum apartment and found it had been broken into, according to court documents. Hobdy told police he arrived and discovered the screen door closed but the interior door open. He called Nalls, who returned from a nearby gas station.

Nalls told police who responded to the burglary that $30,000 and an AR-15 were stolen, according to the complaint. He said he had two other guns in his apartment, which Plum police secured. A live round cleared from one of Nalls' Glock 9mms would later be matched to three shell casings found near Hobdy's body.

Police said three different shell casings and a fourth different live round were found at the scene.

Plum police noted there were no signs of a break-in, and Nalls pointed toward a second-story window with an air conditioning unit in it, according to the complaint. He said he thought someone used a ladder to climb through the window, though officers noted there were no marks in the grass.

Investigators wrote in the criminal complaint against Nalls they believe this is a case in which Hobdy "was shot multiple times as retribution for a burglary of drug proceeds."

Surveillance footage from near Vantine Street showed a green Nissan leaving the area around the time of the shooting, according to the complaint. The Nissan caught on camera was missing a fog light and made "a very distinct mechanical sound," police said, and detectives later noted Nalls' green Nissan was also missing a fog light and made a noticeable mechanical sound.

Until he was confronted with evidence putting his car at the crime scene, Nalls had been adamant he hadn't left his apartment the night of Hobdy's killing, according to the complaint. He then told investigators he'd picked up Hobdy to go with him to purchase drugs from a man called "Hump," and Hump shot Hobdy during the exchange, according to the complaint.

Nalls is charged with one count of homicide, and Allegheny County Police have noted they are working to identify more suspects in the case. No further arrests have been announced.

A preliminary hearing for Nalls is scheduled for July 23. He is being held without bail in the Allegheny County Jail.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@triblive.com or via Twitter .