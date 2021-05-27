Investigators find the bodies of two elderly people

May 27—LUMBERTON — The bodies of two Fairmont residents were found Wednesday by investigators with the Fairmont Police Department and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

The bodies of Jerome McKellar, 69, and Lucille Christian, 71, were found about 1:30 p.m. at a residence located at 1398 Bailey Road in Fairmont, according to the sheriff's office

Family members reported Christian missing about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. She was last seen about 1 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the area of Spanky Drive and U.S. 74 West in Lumberton. During the investigation, Fairmont Police Department and Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators responded to a call about the possible sighting of Christian's Honda CRV vehicle at McKellar's residence.

Upon arrival at the residence, the investigators had to force the door open to gain entry, according to the RCSO. The residence did not have power and was being powered by a generator that was inside the residence.

The investigation is ongoing. The North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office will conduct a medical examination to determine an exact cause of death.