Investigators: Car buried in insurance fraud scheme linked to suspect in massive SJ scam case

A mansion is under investigation by police after a car was found buried on the property the day before, in Atherton, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud.

ATHERTON, Calif. — A man linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes buried a car in the backyard of a California mansion 30 years ago as part of a scheme to commit insurance fraud, authorities said Thursday.

Johnny Bocktune Lew, who had owned the Silicon Valley home where a buried Mercedes was found, reported the car stolen in 1992 and collected tens of thousands of dollars in insurance on the vehicle, according to San Mateo County authorities.

Lew was accused in 1999 of hiring people in San Joaquin County to sink a yacht worth $1.2 million to cash in on the insurance.

Atherton police continue to investigate the discovery of a vehicle found buried in the yard of a home in the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

The convertible Mercedes was discovered last month by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton.

Crews excavated the vehicle and police said no human remains were found after cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radar were used to examine the scene.

Investigators said they determined the Mercedes was buried for insurance fraud purposes, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Lew, who is dead, had also served jail time for murder and attempted murder in Los Angeles County decades ago.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Atherton buried car part of insurance fraud scheme, investigators say