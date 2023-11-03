How investigators caught Newark man who trafficked fentanyl, methamphetamine in Delaware

A man from Newark has been sentenced in federal court to 32 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

Court records obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal show how a three-month investigation involving confidential informants, controlled purchases and wiretaps led to the charging of Malik Moss and five co-conspirators.

According to the sentencing memorandum, Moss brought a "staggering amount" of methamphetamine and fentanyl − often laced with the deadly horse tranquilizer xylazine − into Delaware.

At one point, he purchased 10 pounds of methamphetamine from Reading, Pennsylvania, to sell back in Delaware, court records show.

Using confidential informants

Before initiating a wiretap, a New Castle County Police Department officer testified that he helped to arrange "controlled purchases" from Moss. He told the court on Dec. 21, 2022, that investigators acquired two confidential informants in the summer of 2021.

These informants were given money and instructions to buy methamphetamine and heroin from Moss, according to court records.

Hearing transcripts show that the methamphetamine purchased was almost 95% pure, according to testing. In one transaction, Moss gave the informant a free sample of fentanyl, which tests later showed contained xylazine.

Police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents were ultimately given permission to wiretap Moss' phone that September.

Bases of operation

Moss used three "stash houses" in the Newark area to store the drugs he and others sold.

He kept many of the drugs at the home of a woman actively addicted to fentanyl, giving her drugs as payment, according to court records. She would often oversee deals with customers at her residence in Newark's Elms Apartments, court documents show, though Moss would typically arrange the sales.

In his sentencing memorandum, U.S. Attorney David Weiss wrote that Moss "is lucky enough to never have had succumbed to opioid addiction himself, just addicted to preying on the addictions of others."

The woman and two of the other five charged co-conspirators have not yet been sentenced.

Getting, selling the drugs

Moss primarily worked with co-conspirators Gerardo Rodriguez and Jacob Santiago to acquire and sell drugs, often driving to Pennsylvania to purchase them together, according to court records.

Only Rodriguez has been sentenced. He is serving 63 months − over five years − in prison.

Moss relied on a source of Rodriguez's to supply him with the heroin he sold. The two were followed by police to Philadelphia, where they bought 3,900 bags of heroin tied in 13-bag bundles behind a closed AutoZone, according to court documents.

Another day, Moss and Santiago bought 10 pounds of methamphetamine in Reading, which they then brought back to Delaware to sell, court records say.

All three men stored the drugs they purchased at the Elms Apartments and organized deals with customers − both users and other dealers − out of the location.

Rodriguez later accused the woman living in the apartment of stealing heroin from him, causing friction with Moss.

'Raised to sell drugs'

The sentencing memorandum submitted by the defense paints a picture of the ongoing challenges faced by Moss throughout his lifetime.

The memorandum explains that Moss was "raised to sell drugs" by a single mother who was actively addicted and dealing drugs herself. He and his brother later went to live with their grandparents, who also sold drugs out of their home.

They were eventually returned to their mother's custody after spending time with an abusive foster family, according to the sentencing memorandum. Moss' mother's addiction spiraled soon after, and she began using heroin. It was then that she taught Moss how to deal drugs himself.

"Growing up around this I thought it was normal and no one ever showed me anything different," Moss said in the memorandum. "Selling drugs is as addictive as doing them, especially when you were brought up thinking that is how you are going to survive."

Moss was sentenced to five years in prison in 2016 for charges related to drug dealing. Court records state that Moss spoke to his mother, who had entered recovery, every day on the phone while he was incarcerated.

But one day, she didn't answer.

He learned from his brother that their mother had passed away suddenly, and he went to visit her grave in New Jersey after he was released. He couldn't find her plot though, according to the sentencing memorandum − no one could afford a tombstone for her.

He used his next paycheck to buy drugs to sell and then used the money to purchase a headstone. It was enough to cause his "addiction" to selling drugs to resurface, and he continued doing so until he was arrested in late 2021.

The prosecution acknowledged that while Moss' story "makes one sad for his plight in life, it also reaffirms why (Moss) has consistently chosen crime over a law-abiding life and will continue to do so."

Challenges in investigating

Officers testified that they encountered multiple challenges throughout the course of the investigation, primarily because Moss and others took steps to avoid being followed or surveyed.

They would often drive erratically, making random U-turns and varying speeds that officers couldn't follow without exposing themselves, according to court records.

Even after he was arrested, Moss attempted to intimidate a witness who was set to testify about his methamphetamine dealing, according to the prosecution's sentencing memorandum. He was caught sending threatening messages and calls from prison, and charged with obstruction of justice.

