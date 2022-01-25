Investigators charge Middle Georgia mother with the murder of her 4-year-old son

Georgia investigators have charged the mother of 4-year-old Jayceon Mathis with his murder and concealing his death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday announced that Keara Cotton, 27 of Vienna, has been charged with murder, concealing the death of another and second degree cruelty to children after investigators found human remains in Cordele.

Mathis’ family members filed a complaint with the Vienna Police Department on Jan. 20, reporting they hadn’t seen the 4-year-old boy for several months. Vienna police were unable to locate either Mathis or Cotton, and asked the GBI to assist in the investigation.

Investigators arrested Cotton Monday evening in Cordele and later discovered human remains east of U.S. 41 near the main east-west corridor through Cordele. The remains have been sent to the GBI’s medical examiner for identification.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.