Investigators classify Bixby shooting as murder-suicide, weeks after the crime

Investigators with the Bixby Police Department have issued an update on the death of prominent Tulsa figure Sherry Gamble Smith.

Gamble Smith was shot and killed by her husband last month. The incident has been classified officially as a murder-suicide.

Investigators say home security footage shows Smith shooting and killing Gamble Smith during an argument at their home. Interviews led investigators to believe that the couple had been fighting for several days before the shooting.

Video shows Smith sitting alone in the couple’s garage before the murder. Smith tucked a pistol into his pants before calling a family member who lives out of state.

Smith turned the gun on himself after shooting and killing his wife. He later died at a hospital.