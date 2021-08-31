Investigators: Colfax fire likely started from cigarette butts

Aug. 31—Fire investigators believe the Saturday afternoon fire on Green Hollow Road in Colfax was likely caused by cigarettes discarded by a homeless man living in the area.

According to a statement from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, investigators were able to pinpoint where the fire originated and found items consistent with a campsite at that location.

They found several discarded cigarette butts near where the fire likely started.

After the fire was extinguished, deputies contacted a homeless man walking along the road who admitted he had been camping in that area while awaiting a Monday morning bus to Oregon.

He also told deputies he had been smoking and had discarded his cigarette butts in that same area.

The man was later arrested and booked in Whitman County Jail on charges of second-degree criminal trespass.

This matter is still under investigation.

Longtime Colfax Fire Chief Jim Krouse died from an apparent heart attack while fighting the wildfire at Green Hollow Road.