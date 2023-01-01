Investigators work to connect crimes of attempted theft and robbery

Dec. 31—Colorado Springs police officers were called to the scenes of a felony menacing in progress and of a robbery Friday evening in the 11600 block of Community Center Drive.

A suspect was reportedly armed and attempting to break into a car. Police said the suspect was male, wearing dark clothes and a ski mask. He fled as authorities arrived, police said.

About an hour later, officers were called about a robbery in progress in the 500 block of East 120th Ave.