Investigators say they ‘desperately need’ help determining who hit, killed 7-year-old girl

Police in Clayton County said they are asking for help in trying to determine who hit and killed a 7-year-old girl with their car, and then kept going.

“We desperately need the public’s help with helping us solve this crime,” said Capt. Steven Palmer of Clayton County Police Department.

Police said they got a call between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Sunday about a hit-and-run along Tara Boulevard northbound at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro, Georgia.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found a dead child who they determined was seven years old.

During a news conference Tuesday, investigators said right now they believe the child got out without her parents knowing.

“This is a tragic situation,” Palmer said. “At this time, we have no leads. We’re currently checking businesses to see if they have surveillance cameras for anything they may have captured at that time.”

Investigators said officers showed up at the Magnolia Bay Hotel and Suites, which is near the scene. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims went out to the scene Sunday and learned the mom and child were staying at the hotel, but the mother declined to speak with anyone at the time.

“The family’s been cooperating with us and we’re trying to determine why this child was out,” Palmer said. “If anybody was in the area of Tara Boulevard on Sept. 4 between the hours of 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., if they saw anything, might have felt a bump in the car … they may have struck her and not even realized they (hit) her.”

Detectives are not releasing the child’s identity at this time.

Police ask if you have any information on the fatal hit-and-run, contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3983 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

