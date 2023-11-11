How Investigators Determine an Alibi's Accuracy

TechCrunch

African fintech Flutterwave is off the hook in Kenya after the high court allowed the country’s Asset Recovery Agency (ARA), an agency that investigates and recovers proceeds of crime, to withdraw the second (and only remaining) case against the payments company. The case withdrawal brings relief to Flutterwave, which is hoping to acquire a payments service provider and remittances license from the Central Bank of Kenya, which flagged it last year for operating without one. It also comes at a time when Flutterwave is ramping up its efforts to expand into the country.