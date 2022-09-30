Investigators and district attorney meet to discuss Kennywood Park shooting

Nearly a week after a triple shooting in Kennywood Park, we’ve learned that Allegheny County investigators and District Attorney Stephen Zappala met Friday to discuss the case, and that they made “substantial progress in the investigation.”

Their meeting falls on the first day the park is back open after the shooting. But now there are significant changes in security, like double the number of police officers, lights added to the fence line, and chaperones required all day for kids under 17.

The changes make people like Lynn Hall want to return to the park.

“I’m going to give it a shot. I’m not going to let it stop me from having fun with my grandkids. I hope they stepped up their security,” Hall told Channel 11.

She and her grandkids were planning to go last Sunday, and will instead go this weekend. She says she’ll be keeping an eye on her surroundings.

“If I go there and things don’t feel safe, then I’ll just leave. But I’m hoping that it is,” she added.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca reached out to County Police Friday to see if they would release any information on how the gun got into the park in the first place, but didn’t receive a response.

Without those answers, some don’t feel safe going back.

“I would not bring my wife and my unborn child there,” Daniel McCall told Channel 11.

McCall told us no amount of security can make him feel comfortable, after two teens and an adult were shot inside the park.

“I’ll let it play out and see if they can fix what they had done. But you can’t fix something like that. Once it happens it happens, period,” he said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Student in custody, teacher taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school Father sentenced in death of infant son Local man accused of impersonating police officer, harassing elderly woman VIDEO: Pittsburgh police investigating 2 carjackings a half mile apart in less than 24 hours DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts