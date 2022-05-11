Investigators find documents proving that Russia wanted to seize all of Ukraine

ROMAN PETRENKO — WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022, 14:47

In Trostianets, a town in Ukraine's north-eastern Sumy Region, investigators from the State Investigation Bureau have found key documents belonging to Russian military personnel that contain the Russian Federation’s plans to seize the entire territory of Ukraine.

Source: Director of the State Investigation Bureau Oleksii Sukhachov, quoted by the Press Service department

Sukhachov direct quote: "The State Investigation Bureau has found important documents belonging to the military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which make it clear that Russia was preparing to seize the entire territory of Ukraine. All this information will be studied and attached to the case files."

Details: The investigators examined more than 2,000 hectares of the destroyed city. They have established the locations of combat units and the positions from which the attacks were launched.

Documents and personal belongings of Russian military personnel have been seized.

The State Investigation Bureau found 322 damaged residential buildings and civilian facilities in Trostianets.

Places where the invaders tortured civilians have also been identified. At least 34 cases of the abduction and torture of citizens have been recorded. Batons, handcuffs, metal pliers and victims’ bloodstained clothing have been found at the crime scenes.

The investigation included the exhumation of the bodies of 23 victims, including two children.