Investigators link drag racing on Fort Pitt Bridge to burnouts at airport

Allegheny County and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two incidents involving drag racing and burnouts early Friday morning.

Investigators say the high-speed, dangerous activity took place among a group of around 50 cars at Pittsburgh International Airport and then on the Fort Pitt Bridge.

Some of the action was captured on social media videos.

Channel 11 showed the video to travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport.

“Honestly, it’s crazy. They’re putting everybody in danger and I can’t believe anybody would do anything like that,” said traveler Sam Thomas, from California, Pa.

PSP says the group of around 50 high-end sports cars gathered on the Fort Pitt Bridge just after 3 a.m. Friday morning.

The tire marks from burnouts were still visible hours later.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> State police car hit responding to report of 50 vehicles drag racing on Fort Pitt Bridge

State Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said the incident could have resulted in even further damage.

“You’re coming out of that Fort Pitt tunnel and you’re at a complete gridlock with 50 cars doing donuts and drag racing, in both directions, right, it’s only a one-way bridge, if you’re coming through there for an early work shift you’re you’re looking at something potentially fatal,” Gagliardi said.

When State Troopers arrived to break up the gathering, they say one of the cars — a burgundy Jeep — hit a marked police cruiser and nearly hit Troopers standing nearby while the driver sped away.

PSP later tracked down the Jeep in the South Fayette/Bridgeville area.

Channel 11 was there and saw one person taken away in handcuffs.

Troopers say everyone in the car was taken in for questioning.

“It’s ridiculous,” Thomas said. “Those guys are stupid.”

Channel 11 has learned that prior to gathering on the bridge, the group was at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County Police say the group was greeting a social media car influencer for what’s called a “ride out.”

Officers say some of the cars were also doing burnouts and donuts at the airport.

“I think it’s pretty crazy. It seems like this would be the most unlikely place for random people to be doing donuts,” said Tricia Brown, who flew into Pittsburgh Friday.

Police arrested at least one person in connection to the incident at the airport.

That man is Dashawn Evans, 41, from Trafford.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man with active warrant, stolen car arrested at Pittsburgh International Airport

Both State and county Police are working to identify more people involved in the overnight incidents.

He was arraigned and released.

Both State and county law enforcement are working to identify more people involved in the overnight incidents.

The driver of the burgundy Jeep has not yet been charged.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

State police car hit responding to report of 50 vehicles drag racing on Fort Pitt Bridge Tony Bennett, legendary pop crooner, dies at 96 Woman, three children found dead in home in suspected murder-suicide VIDEO: 2 teens arrested in carjacking of Uber driver in Homewood North DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts