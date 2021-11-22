Investigators: Fatal Flora fire ruled 'incendiary'

FLORA, Ind. — A Nov. 21 house fire that killed four children has been ruled "incendiary," investigators said Saturday in a news release.

Staff with the Indiana Fire Marshal had previously ruled the cause of the fire "undetermined" due to the extensive amount of damage and said the blaze originated in the kitchen.

Saturday's announcement, however, indicates that "accelerants were found in several locations of the structure," the release states.

Investigators could not find batteries in a smoke alarm located in the upper level of the residence, which was one of two apartments built into a single-family home.

A suspect has not been identified so far in the investigation, which includes multiple local, state and federal agencies.

Investigators now are offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest. Anyone with information should call the Indiana State Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

Kionnie Precious Welch, 5, Kerriele Danyell McDonald, 7, Keyara Janell Phillips, 9, and Keyana Latrice Davis, 11, died from the fire due to smoke inhalation, Carroll County Coroner Jay Dee Cree said in November.

Their mother, Gaylin Rose, escaped the home and was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. She was released nearly a week later.

Two police officers also were injured as they rushed inside several times in attempts to save the children.

In his first time speaking publicly since the fire, Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Drew Yoder said Flora police Officer Josh Disinger pulled him from the burning home when a rescue was impossible.

Yoder said in January that the tragedy will stick with him for the rest of his life.

"It still sits in the back of my mind," he said during a news conference at the Carroll County Courthouse. "I still think about it every day. But I've talked to a lot of people; they’ve told me how to push through that."

