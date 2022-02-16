Investigators find felony suspect who fled Ashland traffic stop in Medina County

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are seen along US 42 in the 500 block as they search for the subject from a vehicle that took off after a traffic stop on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. TOM E. PUSKAR/TIMES-GAZETTE.COM

A Medina County man who authorities chased down after he fled on foot during a traffic stop outside of Ashland Monday afternoon has been caught.

According to a news release from the Ohio Highway Patrol, deputies from the Medina County Sheriff's Office located Joseph D. Harbaugh, 19, of Homerville in Homer Township just west of Lodi, at a private residence in Medina County's Guilford Township late Tuesday afternoon.

Harbaugh was taken into custody without further incident and is in the Medina County Jail, the release states.

He is wanted on a felony warrant charging him with involuntary manslaughter out of the Medina County Sheriff's Office, according to the news release.

Traffic stop leads to foot chase

Harbaugh was a passenger in a 2007 Ford Focus state troopers stopped at 12:38 p.m. on U.S. Route 42 near County Route 553 in Montgomery Township, a few miles northeast of Ashland. Investigators said the vehicle was traveling 76 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The patrol said the Focus pulled into a private driveway, and Harbaugh fled from the scene on foot into a nearby wooded area.

Deputy Curtis Hall exits a field with his K-9 Dani after searching the subject who ran off after a traffic stop on US 42 in the 500 block on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. TOM E. PUSKAR/TIMES-GAZETTE.COM

State troopers, deputies with the Ashland County Sheriff's Office and the Highway Patrol's air unit searched the area for hours Monday afternoon without result until the following day.

The driver, Michael A. Nutter Jr., 40, of Wooster, was arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants through the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. He was also found to have a suspended driver’s license.

During the investigation, leads were generated which led troopers and deputies with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office to a residence in Homerville, about 10 miles from the traffic stop. Harbaugh was not located there.

The investigation is continuing.

