Investigators say firearm was found next to body of Spirit Lake woman who died in incident in which police fired

Dec. 18—The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said it has completed its investigation into the Spirit Lake police shooting involving 67-year-old S.A. Floyd and sent it to the prosecutor for review.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Spirit Lake police responded to a suicidal person in the Maple Tree Court senior living apartments on Nov. 1. The person who called dispatch had gone into the apartment and came back out to meet with police, the release said.

The sheriff's office said the two Spirit Lake officers went into the apartment and "encountered a female in a bedroom where an officer-involved shooting occurred." It's still unclear why the officers discharged their weapons.

The officers then left the apartment and waited for more law enforcement to arrive. It is unclear whether the officers rendered any medical aid.

After a search warrant was signed, the release said, officers re-entered the apartment and found Floyd dead with a firearm next to her body.

Floyd was blind and walked with a cane, her former assistant has said.

Her cause and manner of death has not been released by the Kootenai County coroner.