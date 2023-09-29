Investigators: Getaway driver in Oxford Inn murder faces charges

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at an Oklahoma City motel on Friday, September 22.

Newly filed court documents reveal the getaway driver is also now in custody.

In prior interviews with the station, the Oklahoma City Police Department said on Friday, September 22, two people were fighting on a second-floor landing of the Oxford Inn when a man pulled out a gun fired a shot, hitting a victim not involved with the dispute.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Investigators said that suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Juanterra Givens, was eventually arrested with help from U.S. Marshalls.

But in brand new court documents investigators said it was the getaway driver – Eric Matthew Meadows – who gave himself up.

He initially said he did not know Givens, but in a series of jail calls with his father, who is currently being held at the Oklahoma County Jail, Meadows admitted to driving Givens away from the scene as police were responding to the shooting.

Court documents also say Meadows not only knew about the murder, including the caliber of the handgun used, but he also gave false statements to police to throw them off the investigation.

Eric Meadows is being charged as an accessory to a felony.

He is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

