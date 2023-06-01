Investigators: Hansville man shot at law enforcement before standoff, arrest

NORTH KITSAP – A Hansville man was arrested early Thursday morning after he fired shots at Kitsap County sheriff's deputies and Poulsbo police officers who responded to a report of a man firing shots from the porch of a North Kitsap residence, the sheriff's office said.

Law enforcement responded to the location in the 35000 block of Little Boston Road at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday following a 911 call of "shots fired at a neighboring property by a man standing on the porch of a residence," the sheriff's office said in a social media post. Investigators arrived at about 10 p.m. and saw the man in a driveway, and he told them he had a gun and ran inside a residence.

"Seconds later, the deputies and officers reported about seven shots fired in their direction," the post said. "They took cover behind a vehicle in the driveway and radioed for backup."

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and members attempted to communicate with the man over a public address system. At about 1:30 a.m., they used flash-bang devices and "chemical irritants," and the man surrendered. The post said there were no injures in the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Investigators: Hansville man shot at police before standoff, arrest