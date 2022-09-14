Investigators ID bodies found off I-40 in Burke County

WSOCTV.com News Staff

Sheriff deputies in Burke County identified two bodies that were found on Sept. 6 off Interstate 40 at Exit 119.

ALSO READ: Deadly fire in Burke County under investigation, officials say

The bodies of Daniel Allan Nolan Jr., 45, and Jocelyn Danielle Hall, 39, both from Ohio, were found in the woods off the entrance ramp for Hildebran.

The two were homeless, and there were no signs of foul play, investigators said.

VIDEO: Sources: Federal authorities help Wake County deputies with 2 arrests in Burke County

Recommended Stories

  • Monkeypox: First U.S. Death Confirmed

    (CNN) A person in Harris County, Texas, who had monkeypox died last month, but the virus' role in that death has not been confirmed.

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations

    PowerHome Solar laid off 500 workers and stopped sales in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia this week, citing losses related to defective equipment that led the company to sue its former provider last month.

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an Indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Alex Jones' attorney suggests at defamation trial that Sandy Hook plaintiffs are just anti-gun activists

    Jones was nowhere to be seen Tuesday as he faced a second trial for spreading false claims that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

  • Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot

    The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina Powell, 39, disappeared from her San Antonio home on July 5; she was last seen on her home’s Ring doorbell rushing off to work. On July 23, more than two weeks after her disappearance, her decomposing body was found slumped in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked at a shopping center about four miles from her home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently announced Po

  • Colorado Sheriff's Office Finds Golden Retriever Missing for 3 Months During Drone Training

    "Within minutes, deputies spotted her using the drone's infrared camera. A short time later, Farrah was reunited with her family," Fremont County Sheriff's Office shared about Farrah the dog's rescue

  • Nitrogen gas execution: An abomination in Alabama

    The use of the new execution method may begin on Sept. 22, with Alabama's scheduled execution of Alan Eugene Miller.

  • Letters to the editor: Religious bigotry shown at UF football game against Utah

    Letters on religious bigotry at a UF football game, Gainesville zoning changes, the Uvalde police response and more.

  • Before and after: Deputies remove Parkland encampment on private property, arrest 8

    People who lived there were suspected to be responsible for many thefts from nearby homes and businesses, the sheriff’s department said.

  • Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting

    Under threat of violence, the dealer forced the woman to perform oral sex on him — twice — in an attack so brazen he paused at one point to conduct a separate drug deal, according to interviews and confidential law enforcement records obtained by The Associated Press. Records show it wasn’t until the woman left the area on her own and contacted her handlers that deputies searched the single-family home and arrested Antonio D. Jones, 48, on charges of second-degree rape, false imprisonment and distribution of meth after recovering 5 grams of the substance in the sting.

  • Boon or threat? Mexico City wrestles with influx of remote U.S. workers

    In a trendy part of Mexico City, in a park surrounded by hipster coffeeshops and restaurants, stands a figure dressed in white with hands in prayer like a Catholic statuette: the so-called patron saint against gentrification. Sandra Valenzuela, a Mexican activist, created the statue to rally neighbors against what she regards as a rising threat to her community and others in the Mexican capital. A wave of international visitors predominantly from the United States has poured into Mexico City's cafes, parks and AirBnbs as they work untethered from daily office commutes by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ subjected his wife to 'sadistic and violent sexual abuse' for decades, lawyer says

    Dorothy Hirsch, the widow of alleged “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, has claimed to be a victim of her late husband’s “sadistic and violent” behavior for decades — including a 1995 incident when she was allegedly tortured and raped in a motel room. Glenn, 51, was accused of fatally shooting Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan in Queens, New York City, on April 30. Earlier this month, she was indicted on nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

  • State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method

    Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence as soon as next week, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. that it is “very likely” the method could be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set for Sept. 22, if the judge blocks the use of lethal injection.

  • Alex Jones’ Latest Legal Battle Is Already Off to a Shockingly Bad Start

    Michelle McLoughlin/ReutersJust five weeks after a Texas jury ordered Alex Jones to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting, the far-right conspiracy theorist has already been dealt a major setback on the first day of his latest court battle.Jones and his legal team have displayed a “stunningly cavalier attitude with respect to their discovery obligations,” and “consistently engaged in dilatory and obstructive discovery practices from the incepti

  • Rapper shot to death at LA restaurant targeted for jewelry after girlfriend tagged Instagram location: report

    Rapper PnB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Los Angeles restaurant, might have been targeted for his jewelry after his girlfriend tagged their location on Instagram, a report says.

  • A judge punished Alex Jones for refusing to turn over data that could reveal how much he made from Sandy Hook coverage

    Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis called Alex Jones' actions "stunningly cavalier." It's the latest move by the Infowars host to dodge court orders.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco

    A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. “This is government overreach of the highest order, using the most unique and personal thing we have – our genetic code – without our knowledge to try and connect us to crime,” the woman's attorney, Adante Pointer, said in a statement.

  • Judge denies hospital release for nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash: 'She stole 6 innocent lives'

    A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Nicole Linton's request to be released from jail to a psychiatric hospital.

  • DNA Found During Memphis Jogger's Murder Investigation Links Suspect To 2021 Kidnapping And Rape, Authorities Say

    The man suspected of abducting and murdering a Memphis jogger is now accused of a 2021 kidnapping and rape. Cleotha Abston, referred to as Cleotha Henderson in some legal documents, has been indicted for a kidnapping and rape that occurred less than a year ago, according to redacted court records obtained by Fox News. The alleged incident, which took place in Shelby County, Tennessee, on Sept. 21, 2021, is the latest charge for the man accused of murdering schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza "

  • Florida sees sharp rise in white power, anti-Semitic incidents, report finds

    Florida saw a sharp increase in anti-Semitic incidents last year, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League, the New York-based organization that tracks anti-Semitic incidents and other extremist activity across the country.