Investigators ID bodies found off I-40 in Burke County

Sheriff deputies in Burke County identified two bodies that were found on Sept. 6 off Interstate 40 at Exit 119.

ALSO READ: Deadly fire in Burke County under investigation, officials say

The bodies of Daniel Allan Nolan Jr., 45, and Jocelyn Danielle Hall, 39, both from Ohio, were found in the woods off the entrance ramp for Hildebran.

The two were homeless, and there were no signs of foul play, investigators said.

VIDEO: Sources: Federal authorities help Wake County deputies with 2 arrests in Burke County