Investigators to ID ‘Lady of the Dunes,’ woman whose mutilated body was found on beach towel in 1974

Investigators on Monday are expected to reveal the identity of a woman whose mutilated body was found on a beach towel in Provincetown in nearly 60 years ago.

Federal, state, and local officials are expected to announce new details on a homicide investigation in connection with the death of a woman who was nicknamed “Lady of the Dunes,” a source told Boston 25 News.

The victim’s body was discovered near the Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974. Provincetown police say the woman’s hands were missing, presumably removed by the killer so she could not be identified through fingerprints and her head was nearly severed from her body with an instrument similar to a military entrenching tool.

In a news release in 2010, police said, “The left side of her skull had been crushed. No weapon was found at the crime scene. Her nude body was discovered lying on a beach towel with her head resting on her folded jeans. There was no sign of a struggle and the woman lay on half the towel, as if she’d been sharing it with a companion.”

The woman’s body was exhumed in 2000, in an attempt to confirm her identity. It proved unsuccessful.

Additional details will be unveiled during the news conference.

#BREAKING: A significant development in connection with the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts will be announced at an 11 am news conference at #FBI Boston with @MassStatePolice, Provincetown Police, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office, & @DMAnews1. — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) October 31, 2022

