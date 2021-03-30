Investigators ID vehicle in fatal I-95 shooting

The Robesonian, Lumberton, N.C.

Mar. 30—LUMBERTON — Investigators have identified the vehicle involved in the fatal shooting that occurred Thursday on Interstate 95, and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in the investigation.

The suspect vehicle has been identified as a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu manufactured between 2008 and 2013, the Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening. It is believed to be the vehicle from which someone fired into a vehicle and killed a Pennsylvania woman near exit 22 on I-95 South near Lumberton on Thursday about 11:40 am. The vehicle has tinted windows and chrome trimming around the window frame. The person who fired the fatal shots is described as an African American male with dreadlocks.

Investigators identified the suspect vehicle using surveillance footage and is seeking additional footage, according to the Sheriff's Office. Anyone who has a business or lives in the area of Elm Street and Roberts Avenue in Lumberton is asked to review their surveillance system for the vehicle. Investigators are seeking footage recorded between 11:40 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

On Thursday, Lumberton Police, county Sheriff's Office deputies, North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers and EMS personnel arrived to find Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff's Office. Julie Eberly was shot through the passenger door. Her husband, Ryan Eberly, was not injured. Immediate assistance was rendered until Julie Eberly take to UNC Health Southeastern's medical center, where she later died.

"The investigation has revealed a road rage encounter unknowingly developed after the victim's vehicle came close to the suspect vehicle during a merge into a lane," a Sheriff's Office news release reads in part. "The suspect's vehicle then came alongside the victim's passenger side. The suspect rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door, one of which struck Julie Eberly."

Witnesses said the suspect vehicle exited I-95 at exit 22, crossed over the bridge and drove into Lumberton, according to the Sheriff's Office. The victim's vehicle was pulled over on I-95, and the Eberlys waited for assistance.

On Friday, a $10,000 reward was presented to the Sheriff's Office by an anonymous Robeson County resident for information leading to probable cause for the issuance of warrants and the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for the death of Julie Eberly.

"Someone recognizes this vehicle. I am asking that anyone with information as to who or where this vehicle is, to contact our office immediately. We will continue to track this suspect until we are standing in his yard," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Sheriff's investigators are asking that anyone with information pertaining to the investigation to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or send an email to [email protected]

