Investigators identify body found in burned truck

Jul. 15—Investigators identified the body found in a burned truck late Tuesday night at Lake McAlester and say they suspect foul play.

McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod said the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday identified the body as 37-year-old McAlester man Alexander Marco.

Hearod said investigators arrived Tuesday to find the body in the back passenger seat and are investigating further.

"We suspect foul play," Hearod said. "We're investigating it and we suspect foul play."

A witness saw a 2011 Chevy Silverado on fire Tuesday night northwest of McAlester at a boat ramp and reported it to authorities. The person told the News-Capital the vehicle was already on fire with "stuff shooting out of it."

Police and firefighters were called to the fire around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night after the call and first responders did not know about the body until putting out the fire.

Investigators with the Oklahoma Sate Bureau of Investigation and the McAlester Police and Fire Departments conducted a search for more evidence through the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Hearod said investigators pulled the identification number from the truck, which they found was registered under Marco's name.

He said investigators spoke with Marco's family members and passed the information to the state medical examiner's office to help with identification.

Investigators retrieved a game camera from a tree in the area of the incident that was placed there by the city of McAlester, Hearod said.

But Hearod said investigators need the public's help in finding out more.

"If anybody saw that vehicle out there or heard anything, or if they got any kind of game camera or surveillance cameras on their property in the area, we just ask that they check it for that Chevrolet pickup coming through there," Hearod said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation can contact the OSBI Tip Line at 1-800-522-8017 or can call McAlester police at 918-423-1212.