Investigators identify the person killed in gunfire exchange with wounded deputy

A juvenile shot and killed by a Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy during an exchange of gunfire in Winton on Saturday, has been identified as Jonathan Daniel Diaz-Duarte, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Michelle Oliver.

Authorities have not released Diaz-Duarte’s age.

Oliver said the deputy is expected to make a full recovery after she was shot in the ear while attempting to apprehend the juvenile suspect.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, when deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Winton. Deputies were involved in a short pursuit of the vehicle which ultimately crashed at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Susie Street.

Authorities said Diaz-Duarte, exited the vehicle and ran from deputies shortly after the collision. When the deputy approached Diaz-Duarte, he allegedly fired one round from what authorities called an “AR-style rifle,” striking the deputy in the ear.

The deputy returned fire and struck Diaz-Duarte. Authorities said deputies provided medical aid but he died at the scene.

Local law enforcement agencies as well as the California Department of Justice are assisting the Merced County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation.

According to Oliver, investigators are looking for additional occupants of the vehicle who fled the scene.

Oliver said investigators are also looking into a shooting that occurred at about 12:40 a.m. Monday at what authorities described as a candlelight vigil in the area of the deputy-involved shooting. According to the Sheriff’s Office, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding either of the shooting incidents is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7472.