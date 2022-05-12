How investigators are keeping children safe during an increase in internet crimes against them

Investigators are seeing a surge in tips regarding child porn and exploitation locally, according to Allegheny County police.

They’re working through the challenges that have been amplified over the last two years during the pandemic, due to so many people being at home and using the internet.

As of today, there’s a backlog of more than 270 cases.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns says that for the last year, the department has had two detectives assigned to the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

They work specifically on handling tips regarding internet crimes against children, like in Wednesday’s case of Keystone Oaks music teacher Thomas Duxbury.

Channel 11′s Mike Holden is talking one-on-one with Superintendent Kearns about how the police are working through the cases, the investigation process and the continued work ahead for victims.

WATCH the full story on WPXI at 6.

TRENDING NOW:

Recall alert: Mercedes-Benz tells owners of 292K recalled vehicles to stop driving them 2-year-old in critical condition after being found unresponsive inside Munhall home FBI asking for public’s help in identifying suspect in Pittsburgh bank robbery VIDEO: New evidence could help solve nearly 50-year-old murder case DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts