Investigators in Las Vegas, New Jersey and South Carolina pore over cold case files for links to suspected Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann

Investigators around the country are checking their cold case files for ties to the accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann.

Most recently, Atlantic City cops and Rock Hill, S.C., police said that they will review their files for a connection to the Midtown architect suspected of killing three sex workers and dumping their bodies along a desolate stretch of marshland in Long Island.

The Suffolk County district attorney charged Heuermann last week in connection with three of the 11 bodies found near Gilgo Beach. They believe he could be charged in a fourth murder. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Rock Hill cops said that they are probing a connection between Aaliyah Bell, who was 18 when she disappeared from her Rock Hill home on Nov. 25, 2014.

“Our investigators have been reviewing any information to see if there is a correlation between the disappearance of Aaliyah Bell and Rex Heuermann,” Lt. Michael Chavis said in an email.

“So far there is no indication that leads us to identify Heuermann as a suspect in this case,” he added. “We will continue to investigate Bell’s disappearance and follow up on all tips and leads.”

Earlier this week, the Chester County sheriff’s office confiscated a Chevy Avalanche from a property that Heuermann owns with his brother, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that it is also reviewing old cases for a possible connection to the New York suspect.

“We are aware of Rex Heuermann’s connection to Las Vegas. We are currently reviewing our unsolved cases to see if he has any involvement,” Las Vegas police said in a statement.

Heuermann and his wife, who recently filed for divorce, owned timeshares in Sin City, CNN reported.

Suffolk County police told ABC News 7 that they are reviewing the deaths of four sex workers found dead in a ditch on Route 40 near Atlantic City.