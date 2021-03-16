Investigators laud elimination of age limit to seek justice for abuse victims

Keri Thornton, Tahlequah Daily Press, Okla.
·3 min read

Mar. 16—Investigators say a bill that eliminates age restrictions against individuals based on childhood sexual abuse incidents is a step in the right direction.

On Thursday, March 11, the State of Oklahoma House of Representatives announced that House Bill 1002 was passed. The bill updates the Hidden Predator Act to remove the restriction that a victim of child sexual abuse or exploitation, suffered before age 18, must bring action by his or her 45 birthday.

Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, said the bill was requested by hundreds of survivors of child sexual abuse. Bush has already passed two bills that raised the statute of limitations to age 45.

"HB 1002 eliminated the statute of limitations entirely. It will allow victims of sexual abuse or exploitation to hold the perpetrator and institution, business or organization found to be responsible for the abuse accountable going forward, and it also allows a five-year window to revive time-barred claims," the announcement stated.

District 27 Investigator Stephanie Stephens said they need more laws like this one to protect children against predators.

"As an investigator, when you receive a case that has not been reported when the crime is committed, it makes it very hard to prosecute and ensure justice for the victims," said Stephens. "This is due to the lack of evidence that could have been collected in the case."

Stephens said if a SANE [Sexual Assault Nurse Examination] kit wasn't collected at the time of the assault and the victim comes forward to report it at a later time, the case becomes a "he said/she said" scenario and is difficult to prove to a jury.

"However, it is the victim's right to not report, and it's their right to decide whether or not to have the SANE kit/examination done," she said.

Bush said some laws were changed after legislators realized victims were being silenced and laws favored perpetrators.

Bush said cases have been dismissed because of state statute in Oklahoma.

"Most child victims of sexual assault disclose, if they disclose at all, during adulthood, with a median age of 48 and the average age of 52," said Bush. "Therefore, many states have eliminated the statute of limitations, realizing the ineffectiveness of putting an age limit at all."

Stephens said victims sometimes can't process what they have been through until later in life, and some never come to terms with it.

"I would encourage anyone who has been sexually assaulted to have the kit completed. They can do that anonymously and then decide if they want to report the criminal act to the authorities, and when they want to report it," she said.

HB 1002 passed by a vote of 81-6. It advanced to the state Senate, where the author is Darrell Weaver, R-Moore.

The Cherokee County Coordinated Community Response Team plans to raise awareness in the community, as April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Stephens said they will be doing a virtual campaign this year due to COVID-19.

