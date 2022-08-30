Investigators leaked information to Kristin Smart podcaster, SLO County detective testifies

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office leaked information about the investigation into the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart to a podcaster and wiretapped the phones of family members of the man accused of killing her, a witness testified Tuesday in Monterey County Superior Court.

While on the stand, investigators with the Sheriff’s Office discussed their strategies for delving into Smart’s alleged murder.

First, senior Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Nadal discussed the agency’s surveillance of murder defendant Paul Flores.

Nadal testified that he and eight other Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant at Flores’s San Pedro residence on Feb. 5, 2020.

During cross examination, Nadal told Flores’ attorney, Robert Sanger, that he coordinated the search and surveillance efforts of Flores prior to the execution of the search warrant — such as following and photographing Flores; placing a GPS tracker on Flores’ car and placing a camera on the telephone pole across the street from his home.

Gregory Smith, a deputy and Major Crimes Unit detective with the Sheriff’s Office, testified about wire taps executed on the phones of various Flores family members: Paul Flores, his father Ruben Flores, his mother Susan Flores and his sister, Irma Linda Thomas.

The Flores family members’ phone numbers were tapped from Jan. 6 to Feb. 4, 2020, Smith said on the stand, explaining that a wire tap allows law enforcement to listen in on conversations without the consent of the person to whom the phone number is registered.

Investigator: Sheriff’s Office leaked info to Kristin Smart podcaster

A Jan. 26, 2020, conversation between Paul and Susan Flores recorded via wiretap was played in the courtroom.

In the conversation, Susan Flores references Chris Lambert’s podcast, “Your Own Backyard,” which is credited with bringing new attention to the Kristin Smart case.

“The other thing I need you to do is listen to that podcast so we can punch holes in it, wherever we can,” Flores is heard telling her son.

“Only you can tell me that,” she says.

Susan Flores also mentioned needing to consult with attorneys during this conversation.

Smith said during cross-examination that one of the Sheriff’s Office’s strategies was to leak information about the investigation into the Flores family to Lambert.

The goal was to get the Flores family members to say something incriminating while the wiretap was active between January and February 2020, Smith testified.

“That is the purpose of a wiretap,” he said.

Witness testimony was scheduled to continue when court resumes at 1:30 p.m.