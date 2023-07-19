Investigators learned about missing NH boy after baby brother left at hospital

Investigators first learned about the disappearance of a missing five-year-old boy from New Hampshire after his half-brother was left at a hospital.

In a newly unsealed affidavit, investigators say that Elijah Lewis’ mother, Danielle Dauphinais, did not say he was in her care after DCF officials followed up with her after she left his infant half-brother at a hospital under New Hampshire’s Safe Haven Law.

Police say there were signs that Elijah Lewis no longer lived with his mother, which led to the investigation.

The body of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis was found in a state park in Abington in October 2021. An autopsy determined he died of “violence and neglect, including facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers.” His death was declared a homicide.

Dauphinais, 35, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, are charged with the case. Dauphinais is expected back in court at a later date.

Under New Hampshire’s Safe Haven Law, parents can surrender newborn infants seven days old or younger to a hospital, police station, fire station or a church.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW