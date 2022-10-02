Investigators: At least one person is dead after a structure fire in McKeesport

At least one person has died following a structure fire in McKeesport Sunday morning, according to investigators.

The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Soles St. The call was then escalated to a 2-alarm fire response.

The fire is said to be under control.

Crews remain at the scene investigating the cause. Further information has not been released at this time.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

