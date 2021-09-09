Investigators on leave after shooting; sheriff says suspect tried to run over officers, K-9 unit

Sep. 9—Two investigators have been placed on administrative leave after being involved in a shooting.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said Sgt. Brad Baker and District Attorney 27 Drug Task Force Officer Travis Saulsberry were responding to a report of a protective order violation in the Lost City area around 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8. The person who allegedly violated the order is Kelsey Potts.

"Deputies got there and the suspect had left. They left the residence to search the area for her and couldn't locate her," said Chennault. "She came back to the residence of her grandparents, and when the deputies got back [there], she fled in a vehicle."

Chennault said the suspect tried ramming her vehicle into the deputies' patrol units during the 25-minute pursuit. Baker and Saulsberry followed the suspect to a dead-end road.

"She came to a gate and turned around to come back out to the main road and tried to run [Baker and Saulsberry] over. She ended up ramming Travis' vehicle several times, head-on," Chennault said.

Baker and Saulsberry fired their weapons, and one bullet hit the woman in the arm. Chennault said she was transported a Tulsa area hospital.

District Attorney Jack Thorp and Chennault said Baker and Saulsberry are both on administrative leave pending an investigation. Saulsberry's K-9 partner, Ammo, was inside the patrol vehicle when the suspect's vehicle hit it head-on.

"The K-9 was shaken up and [Deputy Pete Broderick] came and picked him up," said Chennault.

The sheriff said he arrived shortly after the shooting as backup, and he believes the shooting was justified.

"I don't see anything that leads me to believe there will be charges filed, but that's not up to me," he said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will turn the case over the U.S. Attorney's Office because the suspect is Native American.