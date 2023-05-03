UPDATE: Investigators locate man wanted in connection to Norman Park truck theft

May 3—MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office has taken into custody the suspect wanted in connection to an April 13 truck theft.

The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a BOLO — Be on the Look Out — alert on its Facebook with a photo of the wanted suspect earlier this week.

Travis Spencer Weeks Jr. was wanted in connection to a theft that happened at a Norman Park business.

Moultrie Police Department — Colquitt County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Team Investigators made contact with the 21-year-old suspect and took him into custody Wednesday morning without further incident, Investigator Blake Livings, with the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division, said.

Livings had spoken with The Observer Monday afternoon about the theft. He said a truck was reported stolen April 13 at about 2 a.m. and Weeks was identified as the suspect.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at Tallokas Road before it was reported stolen, Living explained. As deputies approached the truck, the driver fled the scene reaching speeds up to 90 mph. The chase took place 40 minutes after the truck was reported stolen.

The pursuit was ended after Colquitt County deputies lost sight of the vehicle. The 21-year-old suspect was driving across the roadway and struck a ditch multiple times during the chase, Livings said.

Brooks County deputies recovered the truck shortly after the chase but the driver had already fled the scene on foot.

Weeks was wanted on felony charges of theft by taking as well as charges of fleeing, reckless driving and speeding.