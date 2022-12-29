Investigators locate second victim following Christmas Day fire at south Everett home

Investigators have located a second victim following a fire at a south Everett fourplex on Sunday night.

The fire at the building at Third Avenue Southeast just west of the Everett Mall was reported just before 11:30 p.m.

Fire crews found one victim in one of the four units and the flames were brought under control about 35 minutes later.

At that time, the Everett Fire Department said there were no other victims or any injuries to the building’s occupants. But once fire investigators began working to identify the cause and origin of the fire, they received conflicting information on the number of residents at the fourplex.

On Wednesday, investigators returned to the home to conduct a follow-up search of the building.

A second victim was located on the top floor of the building, underneath an “extensive” amount of debris, during that search.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of both victims’ deaths and establish their identities.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation, but investigators’ preliminary findings do not indicate that any criminal activity is involved, according to the Everett Fire Department.