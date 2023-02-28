Investigators looking for new leads two years after Coweta County woman’s disappearance

Investigators are pressing for new leads to find a metro Atlanta mother that disappeared two years ago.

Tiffany Foster Stark of Newnan was on her way to go shopping when she vanished.

Several days later, her car was found in a College Park parking lot with all of her personal belongings inside, about 30 miles north of her home.

For now, it’s not publicly known how Stark got to the parking lot, whether she drove her car away or if someone else did, and why.

Investigators are hoping someone out there has answers that may lead to her safe return.

“We would love to be able to locate her,” Sgt. Toby Nix with Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

A month after her disappearance authorities arrested her fiance, Reginald Robertson, on charges said to be unrelated to her disappearance.

“He’s been charged with kidnapping Tiffany in an instance prior to her disappearance and he’s in custody awaiting that trial,” Nix said.

Investigators said the fiance remains a person of interest in Stark’s disappearance.

A $60,000 reward is being offered for Stark’s safe return and a $30,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

