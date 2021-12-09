Investigators: Man charged with murder in 93-year-old's death illegally entered home, forged signature

The view looking east down Michigan Drive on the block where a 93-year-old woman was found dead in her Palm Desert home on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

The Thousand Palms man charged with killing a 93-year-old woman in Palm Desert in November had entered the woman's home with the intent to commit a theft and a felony, investigators allege.

Jean Grace Willrich was found dead in her home in at 77-507 Michigan Drive in Palm Desert on Nov. 30. Police said her injuries were consistent with homicide.

Pool service man Benjamin Briones, 60, was arrested Friday near the intersection of Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra drives in Rancho Mirage and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center without bail on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to inmate records.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday filed one felony count each of murder, burglary and forging a signature against Briones, who was expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, but was postponed.

According to the charging document, Briones is alleged to have illegally entered Willrich's home on or around Nov. 29. He then signed a check for $7,650 to be drawn from a Bank of America bank account belonging to Willrich.

Willrich is the second person to have been killed in the Palm Desert Country Club in the past month. On Nov. 11, 47-year-old Edward Snyder was found dead when deputies responded to a call of several shots near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue, about a mile-and-a-half from Willrich's home.

No arrests have been made in that case and the Riverside Sheriff's Department has not indicated that the deaths are suspected to be related.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Investigators: Man charged with murder in 93-year-old's death illegally entered home, forged signature