Investigators Say Man Who Filmed Arbery's Killing Was More Than a Witness

DECATUR, Ga. — From the beginning, William Bryan has portrayed himself as a concerned citizen, one drawn by commotion when he pulled out his phone and filmed the fatal encounter between two of his white neighbors and Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was running in their neighborhood.

On Friday, the authorities said Bryan, who also is white, had been more than a bystander, and had done more than record the final 30 seconds of Arbery’s life.

In charging him with murder, officials said that Bryan, who had joined the pursuit of Arbery and filmed the confrontation in late February from a short distance, had contributed to his death by attempting to “confine and detain” Arbery with his vehicle. Bryan, 50, was also charged with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

“If we believed he was a witness, we wouldn’t have arrested him,” Vic Reynolds, the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

When the chilling video was posted online more than two months after Arbery was killed on Feb. 23, it provoked widespread outrage. Until that point, local activists had struggled to draw broader national attention to the case under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

The video’s release also instigated sweeping investigations into the killing, the Glynn County Police Department’s handling of the case and eventually murder charges against three men, including Bryan, who was arrested on Thursday evening.

Kevin Gough, Bryan’s lawyer, said in a statement on Friday that Bryan had cooperated with law enforcement since the day of the shooting. “It feels like the only thing that has changed” regarding the case, Gough said, “are the changing political winds. But we will not rush to judgment.”

The charges against Bryan reflect the stark evolution of the case. Just weeks ago, the prevailing argument by prosecutors was that Arbery’s death was not a criminal offense and that none of the three men should be held criminally responsible.

But the release of the video set off a series of dominoes: the GBI was called in to lead the investigation; Bryan’s neighbors — Gregory McMichael, 64, a retired law enforcement officer, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34 — were charged with murder and aggravated assault; and the case was assigned to a fourth prosecutor, the district attorney in Cobb County, in the metropolitan Atlanta area.

“We are going to make sure we find justice in this case,” Joyette Holmes, the district attorney, said at the news conference on Friday. “We know that we have a broken family and a broken community down in Brunswick.”

After the McMichaels were arrested, Arbery’s family and activists zeroed in on Bryan, urging the authorities to charge him. Lawyers for Arbery’s family have argued that Bryan took part in the chase and “corralled” Arbery.

In a statement after Bryan’s arrest, the lawyers said the family was “relieved,” adding, “His involvement in the murder of Arbery was obvious to us.”

Arbery was killed on a Sunday afternoon near Brunswick as he was running through Satilla Shores, a neighborhood carved from the marshland along the southeast Georgia coast. He was jogging along a tree-lined street when he encountered the McMichaels. “Stop, stop,” they shouted at him, according to the police report, “we want to talk to you.”