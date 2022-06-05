Investigators: Man found in Windham was shot in head

Jun. 5—WINDHAM — A man found dead on the side of West Shore Road in Windham early Thursday died of gunshot wounds to the head, the New Hampshire Attorney General announced following an autopsy Friday.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The victim's identity is being withheld until further notifications are made.

The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated. The New Hampshire Attorney General's office and a major crime unit responded alongside Windham police and New Hampshire state troopers on Thursday, saying only that the victim was male.

Additional information is expected as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.

Windham police Chief Michael Caron said in a statement, "Although there is very little information we can release at this time, I want to reassure all residents there is no evidence or information to suggest there is any immediate danger to the general public."