Investigators: Mistaken attack leads to shooting death at Port St. John's McDonald's

A man who Brevard County sheriff’s investigators said mistakenly attacked a driver eating food in a McDonald’s parking lot, was shot and killed in an apparent case of self-defense.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald’s restaurant, 6857 North U.S. 1, in Port St. John. Deputies were called to the site and found the man who carried out the attack, wounded by gunfire in the darkened parking lot, the sheriff’s office reported.

The unidentified man was treated by paramedics then taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors, the sheriff’s office reported.

The man who was killed attacked the driver thinking he was someone else, the sheriff’s office reported in a press release.

Sheriff’s investigators talked with witnesses and determined that the unidentified man had walked up earlier to a car where a driver was eating food. The unnamed driver told investigators that the man starting beating him during an unprovoked attack.

Investigators said the driver then pulled out a gun and fired one shot.

No arrested were made in the case. Sheriff’s investigators plan to interview other witnesses at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

