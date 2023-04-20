Investigators find more human remains in Taylor, believed part of body found earlier

Apr. 19—Searchers found additional pieces of skeletal human remains Wednesday by the Lackawanna River in Taylor, authorities said.

Bones found Wednesday are believed to be part of the human remains found in the borough Tuesday morning, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said. People working in the area reported finding remains around 11 a.m. under the Interstate 476 overpass by the 800 block of South Main Street.

Powell said the bones found Tuesday and Wednesday do not belong to Robert Baron, an Old Forge restauranteur who disappeared in 2017. Investigators discovered remains belonging to Baron three weeks ago, more than 2 miles away from where the latest remains were found.

A man accused of killing Baron, Justin Schuback, awaits a preliminary hearing next month.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the person whose remains were recently found, according to Trooper Robert Urban, a spokesman for the Dunmore-based Troop R.

In the new case, searchers resumed their efforts Wednesday using boats, Powell said. The state police are investigating; anyone with information should contact 570-963-3156.

"We are thoroughly investigating the cause and manner of death but it's premature to make any conclusion now," Powell said in a message.

