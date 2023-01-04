Investigators say murder of teen near Collinsville wasn’t a ‘random act of violence’

A teenager walked up to a vehicle in a State Park Place neighborhood near Collinsville, fired several shots into it and killed another teenager in the middle of the afternoon on New Year’s Day.

That’s according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, which was called in by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to help with the investigation.

“The community should know that this was not a random act of violence,” said State’s Attorney Tom Haine at a news conference on Tuesday outside the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

His office has charged two men, the 18-year-old shooting suspect and a 26-year-old man who allegedly drove him to the neighborhood in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue, with first-degree murder.

Officials confirmed that the victim and suspects knew each other and that investigators have found no connection between the State Park Place murder and the fatal shooting of two young men outside a Collinsville bar soon after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Madison County Capt. Brian Koberna, speaking at the news conference as deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, praised investigators for quickly solving the State Park Place murder.

“Within the first 14 hours, we had those suspects in custody,” he said.

Police received a 911 call about a shooting in unincorporated State Park Place on the southwest edge of Collinsville at 2:08 p.m. Sunday, according to officials. The victim, Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, of Collinsville, was transported to a St. Louis hospital, where he died.

On Tuesday, the alleged shooter, Albert Campos, 18, of Collinsville, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Matias L. Herrera, also known as Matias Herrera-Lamas, 26, of Collinsville, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He’s accused of driving Campos to and from the neighborhood.

“Campos exited the vehicle, approached a nearby residence and discharged a firearm in the direction of a residence and vehicles,” according to a statement read by Koberna at the news conference.

“Campos then approached a vehicle that was occupied by the victim, Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, firing his firearm several times in a pointed manner. Campos then ran to the vehicle being driven by Herrera, which fled the area.”

About 25 investigators from the Major Case Squad worked the scene with help from Madison County, the Collinsville Police Department and Illinois State Police, according to Koberna.

“We investigated over 70 leads and executed numerous search warrants with more forthcoming,” he said in his statement. “This case was a good example of good old-fashioned police work with persistency and dedication.

“I understand that we can’t undo a horrible act, but I hope the victim’s family, friends and associates find solace in the fact that the killers are caught. The case will now be turned over to the court system, and we pray that fair justice is served.”

The State Park Place murder was the second fatal shooting in the Collinsville area on New Year’s Day.

Ricardo Correa, 20, of Collinsville, and Rodolfo Torres-Granado, 24, of Granite City, were pronounced dead by the Madison County coroner’s office at 103 W. Main St. soon after midnight.

The two men were shot after a physical altercation at Sloan’s Pub House that later continued in the parking lot. Collinsville Police Department took two people into custody at the scene, but neither were immediately charged, according to a news release.