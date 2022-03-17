Investigators name suspect accused of shooting, killing a Kentucky police dog

Kentucky State Police have charged a suspect in connection to the shooting that left a Shepherdsville police dog dead.

David Knopp, 23, of Shepherdsville, has been charged with with fleeing or evading police, assaulting a service animal, wanton endangerment and attempted murder of a police officer, state police said Thursday. He was still at the University of Louisville Hospital Thursday in stable condition, police said.

State police said Knopp started a shootout with police who were responding to a report of shoplifting at the Dollar General Store in Lebanon Junction on March 10. Knopp fled on foot not far from the scene.

Dash, a K-9 with the Shepherdsville Police Department, located Knopp and attempted to restrain him, according to state police. Knopp subsequently shot and killed the dog.

Officers returned fire and struck Knopp multiple times, ending the altercation, according to state police. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Dash had been a patrol K-9 with Shepherdsville police for five years, according to Police Chief Rick McCubbin.